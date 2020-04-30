Heartbreaking. Hilaria Baldwin paid tribute to the unborn baby daughter she sadly miscarried in November 2019. The pregnant mom of four shared the most touching message in honor of what should’ve been one of the happiest days of her life.

“Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much,” the 36-year-old beauty wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 30. “I have been afraid of this day to come — but it is here and I will be brave. You were so loved and you always will be.”

The beloved fitness guru sweetly added, “I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different. Mommy loves you, my sweet girl.”

Along with her emotional tribute, Hilaria — who is expecting baby No. 5 with husband Alec Baldwin — uploaded a short video of gorgeous blue flowers blowing in the breeze. Fans did their best to comfort the mourning mama as they flooded her post with supportive messages.

“God bless your little angel with wings,” one user wrote in the comments section, while another echoed, “Your girl was loved and treasured, and that love lives on, always.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “Thinking of you and sending big hugs.”

Hilaria’s gut-wrenching post comes months after she broke the news that she suffered a miscarriage during her last pregnancy. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” she announced in November 2019. “We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be.”

As fans know, the proud mama — who shares kids Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 11 months, with the 30 Rock actor, 61 — first opened up about her struggles with miscarriages in April 2018.

Nowadays, however, the Living Clearly Method author is looking on the bright side and can’t wait to welcome a fifth child into her family. Since announcing she’s pregnant on April 6, Hilaria can’t help but gush about expanding their brood.

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the actress announced on social media at the time. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

We can’t wait for Hilaria and Alec to welcome their little bundle of joy!