Happy mama! Hilaria Baldwin had her baby bump on full display after getting her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s four kids ready for another day in quarantine. The pregnant beauty shared the cutest snap of her growing belly following her morning routine via Instagram.

“The time is 7:30 a.m. … I’ve had a typical morning of getting kids ready: feeding them, dog walking (in the rain and in these pajamas),” Hilaria, 36, captioned a mirror selfie on Thursday, April 30. Besides her adorable baby bump, the doting mom held a black wiffle ball bat in her one hand.

“Noteworthy though: I finally confiscated this bat from my boys,” she explained in the caption, jokingly noting sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 11 months, are using the toy for all the wrong reasons. “You all know they don’t even know how to play baseball — purely a tool for brother smashing.” LOL!

Since the yoga instructor — who also shares eldest daughter Carmen, 6, with the 30 Rock actor, 62 — announced she was expecting their fifth child, fans couldn’t be happier to watch her tummy grow.

“Beautiful belly. Bless you,” one fan gushed in the post’s comments section, while another echoed, “Cutest bump!” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “Hilaria, you look radiant.”

As Closer previously reported, the Living Clearly Method author shared the exciting news she was officially pregnant with the couple’s fifth child on April 6. Hilaria couldn’t help but get emotional as she revealed she was expecting after suffering two miscarriages since April 2019.

Instagram

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” she marveled alongside a video of her at the doctor’s office. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

Following her miscarriages, Hilaria revealed why she’s so open and honest with her fans on social media.

“Many people think being soft is being weak, but I’ve found true power in being vulnerable,” the actress explained in a candid Instagram post from October 2019. “When I decided to open up about my miscarriage I experienced this past spring, I was nervous to talk about it … but these hidden experiences in my life are only scary when I feel I cannot be open.”

We love getting to follow Hilaria on her pregnancy journey!