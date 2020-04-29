Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin has seen better days. The mom of four revealed how she’s doing amid the coronavirus pandemic when she took to Instagram to give her fans an update on her well-being.

“Every day is so nonstop,” Hilaria, 36, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 27. “The cooking, the cleaning, the teaching, the breaking apart fights, the meltdowns, the lovely parts … all of the emotions. Sometimes I look back on my day, cry a bit, can’t believe all of that wildness fit into one small quarantined day … then I take a deep breath and know I have to rest because tomorrow will be another very full, insane yet somehow lovely day. And my family needs me to be strong.”

With another baby on the way, the yoga instructor is doing the best she can to keep the peace at home while focusing on her pregnancy. However, raising her and husband Alec Baldwin‘s four kids, Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1, has been a challenge, especially because she doesn’t like talking to her children about COVID-19.

“My wife and I, we adjourn to another room. We don’t talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids,” Alec, 62, revealed on the Wednesday, March 25, episode of The Howard Stern Show. “We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day.”

However, their children have picked up on a few things like wearing face masks and being homeschooled. “Kids are smart,” the doting mom explained. “They pick up more than you think they are. I mean they’re constantly talking about, ‘What’s corona?’ But, it’s interesting because they’re not stressed about it as long as … we don’t show that we’re stressed out about it.”

So far, Alec and Hilaria have managed to keep their cool. For now, the “Mom Brain” cohost has been spending her free time listening to baby No. 5’s heartbeat. Every time Hilaria hears the sound of her child in the womb, it makes her so happy.

