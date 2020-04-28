Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin is so overcome with joy! She shared a sweet video on Instagram of her listening to her baby’s heartbeat at home.

“Doing a little checkup on the baby … I haven’t listened to the heart in a few weeks … it’s so different going through this experience and not being able to have as much contact with my doctor as I usually do because of COVID-19,” Hilaria, 36, explained on Monday, April 27. “Hearing this sound every once in a while puts my mind at ease. And you can hear both of our [hearts].”

In the video, the yoga instructor laid on her couch while she listened to the sweet sound of baby No. 5 in her womb. While feeling at ease, Hilaria flashed a few smiles before the clip ended. The mom of four to kids Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1, showed just how far she’s come along in her pregnancy in a Sunday, April 26, Instagram post.

“My husband said I was ‘unrecognizable’ in my muumuu … so here we are, in case you couldn’t tell too,” she wrote next to a snap of herself flaunting her growing baby bump in her bra and underwear. “Also, for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! P.s: not giving up my muumuu, AB … get used to it.”

Muumuu or not, Hilaria looked gorgeous and she’s thrilled to welcome baby No. 5 with husband Alec Baldwin. However, after their little one is born, the dark-haired beauty doesn’t know if she’ll have any more children. In an April 9 interview with Us Weekly, Hilaria said she’s not making any life plans.

“At this point, who knows?” she told the outlet. “I don’t know. I’ve learned that I thought I was gonna have one kid and now, all of [a] sudden, I have a gigantic brood, so who knows?”

Right now, the doting mom is just focused on welcoming her fifth baby. We can’t wait for her child to get here!