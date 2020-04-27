Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin has a lot to be thankful for! After Hilaria, 36, revealed she was expecting her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin, the fitness guru shared a photo of her growing baby bump to Instagram.

“My husband said I was ‘unrecognizable’ in my muumuu … so here we are, in case you couldn’t tell too,” she captioned the post on Sunday, April 26, with the laughing emoji. “Also, for all of you who are asking how far along I am: we are halfway there! P.s: not giving up my muumuu, AB … get used to it.”

Hilaria’s fans loved the photo she posted in her bra and underwear. “You look stunning mama!! Congrats on the little one a million times over,” one person said. Another wrote, “Yay! So happy for you. Excited to find out the gender,” and a third added, “Wow! Cute bump for 20 weeks (or so) Congrats again.”

Hilaria, who’s already a proud mom to her four kids — Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1 — revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 5 when she shared a video of her ultrasound on Instagram.

“Sound up … I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have the words to express how this sound makes us feel,” the dark-haired beauty gushed on Monday, April 6. “Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again.”

The mom of four was excited to learn she was pregnant again. However, Hilaria admitted she didn’t need a pregnancy test to find out because she knew right away that she was with child.

“I’ve done this so many times that I really know that feeling,” she explained to People on Wednesday, March 15. “Even though I knew it would be early, I started taking a test every other day to kind of give myself a sense of how far along I would be. And right when I thought it would turn positive, it did!”

We’re so happy for you, Hilaria!