TV personality Niecy Nash is always flaunting her gorgeous figure in colorful bikinis! The Reno 911! actress and her wife, Jessica Betts, are enjoying married life, traveling to beautiful beaches, dancing in their best swimwear on TikTok and throwing pool parties at their lush California estate.

Prior to marrying Jessica, Niecy was married to her first husband, Don Nash, from 1994 to 2007. They share three kids together: ​​Dominic, Dia, and Donielle. In 2011, she married her second husband, Jay Tucker. The pair announced their split after eight years of marriage in 2019 and were officially divorced one year later.

After her second marriage came to an end, the Claws star realized her true feelings for Jessica, one of her closest friends. Niecy got engaged to the singer in July 2020. A few weeks later, the couple wed in front of 24 of their closest friends and family members at their home.

“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” Niecy told People in September 2020 after the nuptials. “She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmy nominee and her beloved were looking forward to one day being able to travel the world together.

“The first thing I want to do when I get out of quarantine I just really want to travel,” she confessed in a May 2021 interview with Page Six. “I want to make love all around the world. I’m already in the mile high club.”

Since tying the knot, Niecy and Jessica have documented their adventures on social media. The lovebirds enjoyed a trip to Bora Bora together and spent time on a yacht to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in August 2021. Fans couldn’t get enough of their adorable photos in front of the crystal blue water and gorgeous view.

Over on TikTok, Niecy has shown off several of her fabulous bathing suits in videos snapped while on vacation. Ahead of her two-year anniversary with her wife, the comedian had nothing but great things to say about their union.

“I love being married so much, but I also love being married to Jessica,” she told People in May 2022. “She is the wind beneath my wings in more than one way.”

