Sitcom Stars Are Hitting the Beach in Their Best Bikinis! Swimsuit Photos of Courteney Cox, More

Some of television’s biggest stars kickstarted their careers in sitcoms on major cable networks. Courteney Cox, Tracee Ellis Ross, Melissa Fumero and more leading ladies stole the show in successful comedy series with casts full of heavy hitters. Outside of the world of television, they bring the heat with their bikini looks!

While portraying Monica Geller on Friends, Courteney became a style and comedy icon. Her camaraderie with costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow was unmatched by any other sitcom of the ‘90s and early 2000s. The trio reunited with Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max in May 2021.

While all of the cast members established lifelong friendships during their decade of working together, Courteney shared one major regret she had while starring in the series.

“I’m kind of bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures. Because I don’t have a lot to look back at,” she revealed during a March 2022 interview on Today. “I see it on TV sometimes, and I stop and go, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t remember this at all. But it’s so funny.”

Courteney wasn’t the only one who bid an emotional farewell to her iconic sitcom character. From 2014 to 2022, Tracee starred as Dr. Rainbow “Bow” Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish. The Girlfriends alum reflected on the series coming to an end in an April 2022 interview with People.

“I leave this show with so much joy and pride, and I think what we created changed my life in that we really changed the landscape of modern primetime television,” she said at the time. “I do think we opened a pathway for television that is more reflective of who we are as human beings. And so, it was a real honor and life-changing to be able to work on another show that I feel so incredibly proud of.”

Tracee, daughter of music sensation Diana Ross, has always looked to her mom for inspiration when it comes to taking on roles and walking red carpets.

“I used to sit in my mom’s dressing room and watch her get dressed,” she recalled during an interview with Who What Wear. “There are early pictures of me dressed up in her things. I think I was always drawn to the bold and the glamorous and the beautiful.”

