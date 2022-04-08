Home is where the heart is! Clean House host Niecy Nash is all about making memories in her stunning California estate with her family. The television personality often shares videos and photos from inside of the Mediterranean-inspired house on social media.

The home was built in the ‘80s and underwent major renovations in 2007, according to Dirt.com. It boasts six bedrooms, six and a half bedrooms, 34 foot high ceilings and a tremendous outdoor entertainment space complete with a walk-up wet bar. Niecy, host of the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! revival, has a larger-than-life personality and loves spending time with her three kids and wife at home.

The Dancing with the Stars alum was married twice before tying the knot with wife Jessica Betts in 2020. She was married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007. Together they share kids Dominic, Dia, and Donielle. Niecy married her second husband, Jay Tucker, in 2011. The pair called it quits on their marriage in 2019 and were officially divorced the following year.

The Emmy nominee fell in love with Jessica after her second marriage came to an end. The comedian and the singer announced on Instagram that they had gotten married in August 2020. Since then, they’ve continued to open up their home to their followers, posting the sweetest tributes to each other and glimpses of married life.

“We’re extremely compatible,” Niecy told Essence in February 2022 about their connection. “Sometimes you can be attracted to somebody but don’t have a lot in common. But we have such a natural compatibility that we can be around each other, work together and hang out all day.”

The entire family even spent the holidays together in 2020 and took their Christmas photos right on the sofa. When it comes to how her three kids reacted to her new marriage, Niecy told HollywoodLife that they could not be happier for their mom.

“Yeah, I mean, I did not know it was going to go this well, but they really, really like her,” she said in May 2021. “We’ve all traveled on vacation together and they just think that she’s the coolest thing.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Niecy’s California home that she shares with her family.