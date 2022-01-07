Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Live in the Most Beautiful California Home! Take a Tour of Their House

If there’s one couple who knows how to create a dream home, it’s Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. He rose to fame starring in HGTV‘s Flip or Flop with his ex-wife, Christina Haack. After the home renovation duo’s divorce was finalized in 2018, Heather caught Tarek’s eye during a boating trip. The Selling Sunset star and the father of two got married on October 23, 2021, and purchased a gorgeous California home together.

Tarek and Heather began dating in July 2019. After just four days of dating, they moved in together and fell in love. The former Playboy playmate posed with Tarek and his kids, Taylor and Brayden, in their 2019 Christmas photo. By April 2020, the pair decided to move into a rental home in Newport Beach, California. Just a few months later in July 2020, the Flipping 101 star proposed to the blonde beauty.

“I am just the luckiest girl in the world. I have this man who is so loving and romantic, and he honestly has the biggest heart,” she told Life & Style after the proposal. “It’s so funny cause he’s like a man, he really is, and then, he has this kind, gentle heart towards me and the kids and our animals and our family.”

After their engagement, Heather and Tarek purchased a home together in Newport Beach that he initially intended to flip. The pair fell in love with the property and decided that it could become their dream home after renovations. The project did suffer some bumps in the road when a flood caused water damage around the home.

“Well, we haven’t had the best of luck with our new home. We bought it and decided to remodel and now it looks like a war zone,” Heather shared in a November 2020 Instagram post. “We had some major flooding and water got everywhere and they had to rip up the floors, ceiling and tons of other stuff!! And we are super super behind!”

Despite the setback, Tarek unveiled the finished home to Heather and his children in a November 2021 episode of Flipping 101. During the episode, Taylor shared that she thought the place looked “amazing.” The kitchen is the main attraction of the house, with white cabinets and brand-new appliances. Tarek’s daughter went on to add that the spacious kitchen “looks like a restaurant.”

In addition to their forever home in Newport Beach, Tarek and Heather purchased a cabin in the mountains next to where she grew up. The Netflix star shared in a December 2021 Instagram post that they “also bought the lot next door to build our own mountain house that we’re designing from scratch!”

Scroll to take a tour of Tarek and Heather’s Newport Beach home.