Battle on the Beach star Taniya Nayak has appeared on multiple HGTV and Food Network shows, bringing her visions to life with her incredible interior design skills. It’s no surprise that her stunning New England home is decorated to perfection.

Taniya’s father is an architect, one of the main influences behind why she decided to pursue a design career of her own. It seems like she truly found the perfect career path after seeing success with appearances on Designed to Sell and HGTV Showdown in the early 2000s.

“I went for my undergrad in business marketing at UMass Lowell, and then I worked for a few years doing a bunch of jobs that I hated and I just wasn’t happy,” the home renovation expert said in an interview with Robert Irvine Magazine. “I just wanted to go back and do something that I loved, and I always loved design.”

The businesswoman started her own company, Taniya Nayak Design, Inc., in 2005. Taniya, who’s married to restauranteur Brian O’Donnell, became a designer on Robert Irvine’s Food Network show Restaurant: Impossible from 2011 to 2020. She later became a mentor along with Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria on Battle on the Beach to help teams flip homes in a fun design showdown.

In March 2022, the podcast host joined Build It Forward with Matt Blashaw, a five-episode series where the pair help local heroes across the U.S. build their dream homes.

“It’s a show about people who give back — we’re giving back to them and it is the most incredible feel-good show,” she told People one month before the series premiere. “It’s been incredible.”

Taniya’s career often takes her all over the country, but her favorite place to spend time is in her gorgeous Boston home with her husband and their adorable dog, Flynn. The couple also own a Fort Lauderdale vacation home that they fully renovated into the condo of their dreams. Much like her Boston home, the Florida vacation home is decked out in the most beautiful furniture and decor.

“I didn’t want it to be cliché-beachy,” she said about the vacation home. “At the same time I wanted to maximize a very small space — it’s under 1,000 square feet, it’s one bedroom. I wanted to make sure that there was plenty of storage and that it was timeless so that I’m not looking at it five years from now going, ‘Oh my God, I hate this place. I need to change it all.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Taniya’s New England home.