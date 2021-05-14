David Bromstad’s Home Is Like No Other! Tour the ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Host’s Florida Apartment

David Bromstad knows what he’s talking about when it comes to buying real estate. As the host of HGTV‘s My Lottery Dream Home, it’s no surprise the beloved reality star lives in a gorgeous abode of his own.

The handsome hunk has yet to find the house of his dreams, but currently, he’s happier than ever residing in Orlando, Florida. “Right now, I’m in an apartment,” he told the Orlando Sentinel in January 2020, noting he’s on the market for his forever home.

“I’m so busy finding everyone their dream home, I’m neglecting my own,” he joked with the outlet, pointing out his busy schedule as a HGTV star has gotten in the way. “I’m always on the road. We’ll get here eventually.”

Though David has yet to find the perfect residence, he already knows the location where he wants to live. “I have it narrowed down to one street in College Park,” he said of the affluent neighborhood located outside of downtown Orlando “where you can experience urban living with a small-town feel,” per Orlandomainstreets.com.

The Color Splash alum isn’t shopping for a turn-key home, though. “I want a crappy house so I can fix it up and build on to it and customize it for myself,” he dished.

While he waits for the day to come, David is living his best life in his apartment. On Instagram, he often gives glimpses inside the space, which features a spacious bedroom, stunning kitchen, living area, dining room and more. The luxurious condo also boasts a small outdoor area.

For the Design Star winner, it doesn’t matter where he is as long as he’s in Orlando. “I had a choice of where I wanted to live, and I chose Orlando because all my best friends are living here, and they’re retiring here, and they’re not going to be moving anywhere else. My parents retired in The Villages. So I wanted to be here.”

To see photos inside David’s lovely apartment, scroll through the gallery below!