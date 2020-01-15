There’s no love lost between Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker, despite their recent split after eight years of marriage. The 49-year-old Claws actress exclusively opened up to Closer Weekly about where her mind — and heart — is at in the wake of the breakup, and if she back in the dating game.

“First of all, I’ve never been better!” Niecy told Closer at the premiere of Lifetime’s Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story. “Second of all, you can have an amicable breakup. I think we subscribe to the way society tells us a breakup has to be, you know what I mean? It’s only an ending of a version of the relationship. That’s my friend. He was my friend before I married him and he’s still my friend. You can break up and still be in a relationship, we’re just not married anymore.”

The Reno 911! star first revealed she and her man were calling it quits in an Instagram post back in October 2019.

“We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have,” their inspiring joint statement read. “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share – present tense. Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful.”

The Getting On star — who married Jay in May 2011 — then filed for divorce in mid-December 2019. Niecy is a mom of three to kids Dominic, Donielle and Dia with her ex-husband Don Nash, whom she was married to for 13 years.

As for whether or not the Getting On actress is getting back out there and dating again, that answer is a pretty firm no. “No, honey,” Niecy said with a laugh. “I’m just healing and drinking water and minding my own business.”

While moving on from a relationship can be hard, Niecy has plenty to be thankful for career-wise. The former Clean House host was nominated for her third Emmy thanks to the amazing work she did on Netflix’s When They See Us, which earned two Emmys. Niecy also has a miniseries coming out this year titled Mrs. America.

For now, though, Niecy is just feeling “blessed” to be a part of Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, which premieres Saturday, January 18, on Lifetime. With her playing a real person in the TV movie, she noted that it comes with added pressure and a higher bar to meet because “you have a responsibility in storytelling to get it right.”

