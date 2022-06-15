Love is Blind hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey sold their family home to start a new beginning in 2021! The couple and their three children moved to Hawaii as she stars on NCIS: Hawaii. Prior to picking up their life and moving to their tropical oasis, the Lachey family lived in a gorgeous Tarzana, California, house.

The pair, who got married in 2011, first became parents in 2012 when their eldest son, Camden, was born. Their daughter, Brooklyn, arrived in 2015 and their youngest son, Phoenix, followed in 2016. Nick and Vanessa first moved their family into the Tarzana estate in 2020. The property was formerly owned by NFL star Randall Cobb.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode boasts gorgeous views of the Santa Susana Mountains. The backyard is one of the most incredible features of the home with an outdoor fireplace, pool and basketball court.

The mansion, built in 2015, also has an open-concept kitchen with white marble countertops, gorgeous light fixtures and plenty of space for family dinners. But the decision to move from California to Hawaii stemmed from Vanessa’s constant traveling back and forth to film NCIS.

“She’s kind of owning that role. She’s really, really truly invested in it, and she loves being there, we all love being there,” the Masked Singer winner told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “I mean, the whole family’s there at this point, so yeah, excited for her, excited for the opportunity to showcase her on a stage like that.”

He went on to say that the family is more than happy to be living in paradise to support Vanessa’s dream, making history as the first female lead in the NCIS franchise.

“Hawaii is Hawaii, you can’t complain about it. It’s a total life adjustment, so I think for the whole family, it took some time to get into that new school, new living situation, but yeah, we’re loving it,” the Alter Ego star continued. “It’s a great place to be and most importantly, she’s at home on her show doing what she loves to do.”

Before making the big move, Nick and Vanessa sold their Tarzana home to tennis star Naomi Osaka for $6.3 million, per Architectural Digest. And the television personalities have no regrets about their big decision.

“I’ve never felt more at home than I do in Hawaii,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us Weekly in a March 2022 interview. “Honestly, I constantly tell [Nick] how lucky I feel that we get to be here as a family. I feel like I’m meant to be an Air Force brat, like, traveling all around the world. I’ve never really felt like I was home until here.”

Take a tour of Nick and Vanessa’s former home in Tarzana, California.