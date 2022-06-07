Broadway icon Sutton Foster’s New York home is a perfect reflection of her bright personality. The Music Man star absolutely adores the 1895 Dutch Colonial house that she shares with her husband, Ted Griffin, and their daughter, Emily Dale Griffin.

Sutton and Ted became parents when they welcomed Emily via adoption in 2017. The pair decided to keep their baby news a secret after years of undergoing fertility struggles. Once their little one arrived, they shared their bliss with the world and her Younger costars.

“Fertility treatments hadn’t worked for us,” the Bunheads alum told Parents in June 2021. “Then our daughter was born, and I was at the hospital, and I thought, ‘I should probably let everyone know.’ So, I sent everyone a text with, ‘Guess what?’ and a picture of me holding Emily. Everyone was texting back, ‘Oh my God! What’s going on?'”

Before purchasing their gorgeous historic home in rural New York, the singer and her family moved around to and from their other home in California, their Manhattan apartment and another house in Greenwood Lake, New York. While Ted was driving past New York’s Tuxedo Park neighborhood, he spotted the colonial property and knew immediately that he and his family would plant their roots there.

“He called me on a break and said, ‘I think I found our forever home.’ And the minute I walked in I felt the same way,” Sutton told Architectural Digest in May 2022 about the moment her husband found their dream house. “It felt like that home you want your kid to grow up in. I could see Christmases and holidays, friends and family.”

The house is full of beautiful floral wallpaper, regal furniture and quirky design accents. The dancer, who found a love for crocheting in recent years, also revealed her desire to “crochet something for every room, whether it’s a blanket or pillow or tissue box.”

The house boasts a crochet den, perfect for days when the Tony winner wants to spend time crafting fun pieces for her friends and family. Sutton has shown off most of her colorful creations on her Instagram account in between leading some of Broadway’s iconic productions. Crafting at home is a passion that she has shared with her daughter in addition to cooking and enjoying time together out in their yard.

“I want to share everything with her,” the Georgia native told Moms.com in November 2018. “But I wonder what will take.”

