Home design has always been a passion for Tamera Mowry-Housley! The Sister, Sister star and her husband, Adam Housley, began renovating their dream home in Napa Valley, California, in 2011.

The Real host and the journalist got married that same year and welcomed their first child, son Aden, in 2012. Their daughter, Ariah, was born in 2015. When it came time to decorate their lovely home to accommodate their growing family, the couple did not skip out on making each room reflect their personalities.

“He is a collector, he absolutely loves things,” Tamera shared about her husband during an interview on Today in October 2019. “I’m the opposite. But I knew that I wanted to make our home work for the both of us.”

Adam had a stint playing for minor league baseball teams before he became a reporter. Baseball has always remained very important to him and is still a true passion of his. The dad of two has his own man cave in the home that is full of sports memorabilia and collectibles. Tamera decided to give the room a little bit of a makeover while Adam was away.

“I wanted to change the paint [on the walls] after he put everything up and I asked him if I could do it,” she said. “He was like, ‘No, Tamera, no,’ and I said, ‘But babe, it doesn’t match the rest of the house!’ So, he went away. I had somebody take pictures of how everything was placed. I painted over it — and he had no idea!”

Another impeccably decorated room in the house is the kitchen. In November 2021, the Twitches actress told Good Housekeeping that it was one of the rooms in which spends the most time.

“It is one of my favorite places in the house because it’s very warm, inviting, and I feel like it’s the heartbeat of our home because a lot happens here,” she explained. “We are a family that absolutely loves to cook.”



In addition to their beautiful property, the pair co-own a winery with Adam’s family. He was inspired to build a wine cellar underneath the stairs in their home to house their collection.

“This is a perfect spot for a wine cellar,” he told Wine Spectator in June 2018. “I found out that it was insulated, so the wine stays at a constant temperature.”



Keep scrolling to tour Tamera and Adam’s Napa Valley home.