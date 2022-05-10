Sharon Stone’s Los Angeles Home Is the Perfect Space for Her Family! Take a Tour of Her House

Creating memories at home has been a priority for Sharon Stone! The Golden Globe winner moved into her luxurious Los Angeles estate after Basic Instinct premiered in 1992. She shares the house with her three sons, Roan, Laird and Quinn.

When the Casino actress first purchased the home, she was able to add her input when it came to its architecture and construction.

“I worked with a ch​ateau restorer to give the place texture and a sense of history,” she told Architectural Digest in March 2018. “We installed an antique-tile floor from Agra in the powder room off the foyer and brought in the dining room floor from a chateau in Switzerland. I also put in the moldings, mantels and other architectural details that are so essential to the integrity of the space.”

Years later, she teamed up with interior designer Douglas Truesdale to redecorate the house and create her dream space.

“Sharon is an artist with a capital A. Whether it’s acting or photography or decorating, she always brings incredible energy and creativity to the table,” Douglas said. “She’s been all over the world — palaces, yachts, the White House, you name it. She’s a sponge of visual information, and she can tap into all of it when we’re designing.”

The entire home renovation process took four years to complete, but in the end, the pair made impeccable decor and design choices. The living room is full of colorful artwork, a fabulous chandelier and two black leather sofas. Sharon and her three sons’ hangout sessions in the space have been documented on her Instagram page over the years.

In an April 2022 interview with Closer, she discussed spending time with her kids at home at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well, this has been actually a blessing of COVID, you know, is that the kids went to school online,” she said. “I was at home a majority of the time. It has just been wonderful. My kids are in their late teens and early 20s now so it’s been a time where I don’t think many parents get a lot of time with their kids or their kids are very interested in spending a lot of time with you.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Sharon’s Los Angeles home.