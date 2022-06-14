New York City has always had a special place in Debra Messing’s heart. The Brooklyn-born actress got her big break in television in the early ‘90s before moving to Los Angeles. In 2014, she returned to her roots, purchasing an apartment on the Upper West Side that she has shared photos of on social media.

Debra played interior designer Grace Adler on Will & Grace for eight seasons and reprised the role during its 2017 revival. When it came to designing and renovating her own place, she previously told Architectural Digest that she worked with “very talented” interior designers to make her dreams come true.

In 2017, the Emmy winner experienced a devastating fire that damaged her apartment. However, she was looking forward to returning to her forever home.

“Back in New York, there was a fire next to my apartment. And I had to find temporary housing, furnish it in a week and then come out to Los Angeles and find a place to live,” she said at the time. “Currently, my apartment that I had gutted and redecorated top to bottom three years ago is going to have to be completely restored. So, I have been looking at many, many design Instagram accounts for inspiration, but I also find inspiration in other sources. I’m certainly going to need help when I get back to New York!”

Luckily, Debra was able to refurbish her four-bedroom pad located two doors down from the source of the fire. The apartment boasts 10-foot ceilings, a lavish fireplace, a library and is just down the block from Central Park.

The Smash alum and her son, Roman, whom she shares with her ex-husband Daniel Zelman, spent a lot of time together making memories at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am a terrible cook and baker, but I have baked a couple of things with my son and that’s been fun,” she told WWD in April 2020. “I’m doing yoga, trying to do some meditation, playing the piano. I downloaded the lifetime subscription to Babbel, so I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll get back to Spanish,’ and then of course just streaming TV and movies.”

In April 2022, the Lucky You star returned to Broadway to star in Birthday Candles. During the 90-minute production, audiences see Debra’s character Ernestine Ashworth age from 17 to 107. Her stage presence and delivery of powerful lines have led to rave reviews for the production at American Airlines Theatre, just a short ride away from her apartment.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Debra’s New York City apartment.