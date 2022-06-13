For nine seasons, Jenna Fischer starred on NBC’s hit comedy The Office, sharing the screen with Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson. It comes as no surprise that her home office is one of her favorite spots in her California house. The Emmy nominee has shared several glimpses into her home with her fans since the series ended in 2013.

In November 2012, Jenna and her husband, Lee Kirk, purchased their Glendale, California, home for $1.9 million, per HuffPost. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property has a huge swimming pool in the backyard, a sprawling garden and a tennis court. The gorgeous estate was previously owned by MLB Hall of Famer Casey Stengel.

The couple formerly lived in a Mediterranean-style home in Studio City, California. The pair wed in 2010 in a ceremony officiated by Survivor host Jeff Probst. They expanded their family in 2011 with the arrival of their son Weston. Their daughter, Harper Marie, was born in 2014. Luckily, the lovebirds had plenty of space in their new home for their growing brood!

Each part of their Glendale estate was modernized and redecorated in a way to reflect Jenna and Lee’s personal style. The Indiana native started her extremely successful podcast, Office Ladies, with former costar Angela Kinsey in 2019. She enjoys getting her work done at home in her beautifully decorated home office that she offered fans a glimpse of in a May 2022 Instagram photo.

“My favorite place to be … At my desk at 9 am on a Monday morning with a hot cup of coffee,” she captioned the photo. “After busy weekends filled with family activities and sports, I love the quiet solitude of my office on a Monday morning. I also love my work. Getting to dig into my creative and entrepreneurial brain makes me happy.”

Jenna also has a knack for interior decorating. In April 2017, the New York Times bestselling author helped give her sister Emily’s home a makeover. The house was built by their grandfather and has been lived in by four generations of the Fischer family. The entire renovation process was documented during an episode of My Houzz.

“It just comes so naturally to her to put herself last,” Jenna said during the episode about wanting to create her sister’s dream home. “This is all about really giving Emily the type of renovation that will make her life easier and more comfortable.”

