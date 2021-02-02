Inside John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s Family! Everything There Is to Know About Their 2 Kids

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are very guarded when it comes to their family. But just because the Jack Ryan star and the Golden Globe winner don’t flaunt their kids around Los Angeles or on social media, that doesn’t mean John and Emily aren’t proud parents.

The Hollywood couple shares their two daughters, Hazel and Violet. John and Emily — who married in 2010 — keep their family out of the spotlight because they want to give their children the most normal upbringing possible. Every now and then, though, the lovebirds will share sweet updates on their babies.

In January 2021, John gave a heartwarming shout-out to his little girls while making his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. As he concluded the show, the Quiet Place actor wore a black crew neck sweater with “H + V” written in white letters. On Instagram, John’s stylist Ilaria Urbinati revealed he “wanted to have his daughters’ initials monogrammed on his shirt” as a special nod.

The Office alum also mentioned Hazel and Violet while hosting the iconic comedy series. John revealed the hilarious conversation he had with his daughters prior to the show, which involved him trying to emphasize how excited he was to appear on SNL. Unfortunately for John, his daughters didn’t quite understand.

“I have been watching this show since I was 8 years old. I was trying to explain that to my kids, what I was doing this week. I told them, ‘You know how your favorite show is Paw Patrol? My favorite show is SNL,'” he jokingly dished on stage.

“So for me, it’s like I’m on Paw Patrol,” John hilariously continued. “And they were like, ‘What? You’re on Paw Patrol?’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no, no.’ And they were like, ‘Call us when you’re on Paw Patrol.'”

John’s award-winning Hollywood career might not impress his little girls just yet, but the way the actor is able to balance his work and fatherhood deserves its own applause. Like John, Emily also juggles parenthood and her showbiz gigs, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

“I don’t want to say that my job as a working mother is any harder than anyone else’s who has to go to work and has two children,” the Devil Wears Prada alum told Hello! magazine in 2016. “You just sort of do it and take each day as it comes. It is a zoo in my house right now! I think it’s probably the same for everybody … it’s a day-by-day play for us.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about John and Emily’s two kids!*