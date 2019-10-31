How has John Krasinski and Emily Blunt stayed married for nine years while having two kids and balancing their successful Hollywood careers? Well, the 40-year-old actor admits there really isn’t a secret their longtime marriage. He and Emily, 36, just get along really well.

“I gotta say it just sort of happens organically,” John admitted to E! News in a recent interview. “It’s one of those things where I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of her’s in everything she does. So we’re just extremely supportive, we get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it’s always about coming back home and being together, it’s the most important thing.”

John and Emily don’t mind spending all of their time together. In fact, when they paired up to shoot their 2018 film A Quiet Place together, everyone told Emily not to do it because it would ruin her marriage.

“We had never [worked together] before and it is kind of the great unknown. You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer,” she gushed backstage at the 2019 SAG Awards. “I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

Working on A Quiet Place brought them even closer together. Once Emily accepted her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for the horror flick at the SAGs, she gave the biggest shout-out to her hubby on stage.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, who, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she gushed. “You are a stunning filmmaker. I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part.”

Some people were just meant to be together like Emily and John!