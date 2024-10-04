Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Relationship Timeline in Photos

Power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married for more than 10 years. During their time together, they’ve welcomed two kids, Hazel and Violet, and have starred in numerous movies together. Although it may seem like they have the perfect relationship, they had to put in a lot of work to get to where they are today.

The Office star said he has a successful marriage because he accepts Emily for who she is. “It’s one of those things where I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of her’s in everything she does,” John gushed to E! News in October 2019. “So we’re just extremely supportive, we get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it’s always about coming back home and being together, it’s the most important thing.”