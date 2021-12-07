Mindy Kaling has an incredible sense of style both on the red carpet and in her own home. The Mindy Project actress lives in a beautiful two-story house in Hancock Park, Los Angeles with her two children, Katherine and Spencer. She purchased the home back in 2017 and has decorated it to perfectly complement her vibrant personality.

Mindy’s home is full of color and fun design accents. Viewers first fell in love with her in the early 2000s when she burst onto the comedy scene in The Office. With her portrayal of Kelly Kapoor on the show, it became clear that Mindy was anything but boring. When she purchased her dream home, she knew she wanted each room to be full of life. Living in a two-story house for the first time did take some adjustment for the Never Have I Ever creator.

“I’ve lived in L.A. for 15 years and I’ve never had a second floor. Now I do and it’s a little frightening,” she told Architectural Digest in July 2017. “I’ll watch a murder documentary on Netflix, and then I’m too afraid to go upstairs. There have been two nights that I’ve slept on the couch downstairs.”

All jokes aside, Mindy did want to integrate some sentimental pieces into her favorite rooms of the house. The dining room table has a special meaning for the actress who grew up in Massachusetts. It was her mother’s favorite piece of furniture in their house growing up, and Mindy knew she wanted to bring it into her home. She worked closely with designer Katie Ridder to change the upholstery on the dining room chairs to yellow leather.

Another unique feature of the house is the formal living room. The custom red sofa adds the bright pop of color that Mindy absolutely loves. Her favorite room in the entire house is a stunning turquoise fireplace room that she converted into her study. The fireplace has little mosaic blue tiles and fits the room’s nautical theme, instantly transporting the Emmy nominee to an oceanfront oasis without ever having to leave her home.

Everything from the gorgeous paint colors chosen for the walls to the abstract art hanging up makes the house feel like a home. Of course, no celebrity’s Los Angeles abode would be complete without an outdoor entertainment space. Mindy has an outdoor lounging area along with a dining area where guests can sit and enjoy cocktails poolside.

“I wanted the house to be a reflection of my personality and for people to feel relaxed while they’re here … to eat a lot, and drink a lot, and pass out if they need to,” the New York Times best-selling author shared in an interview with One Kings Lane.

Scroll to take a tour of Mindy’s beautiful Los Angeles home.