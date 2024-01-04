Christmas wasn’t all merry and bright for Mina Starsiak Hawk amid her ongoing rift with her mom, Karen E. Laine. “The holidays were miserable,” an insider exclusively tells Closer.

The drama has certainly escalated between the Good Bones costars since they had a “knockdown, drag-out [fight] during demo” while filming season 8 of the show last year. Not only is Mina, 39, “not in a great place” with Karen, but she is also embroiled in a feud with costar Cory Miller.

“So, there’s been enough questions about Cory that I’m going to try to address this in a respectful way again, understanding that I have a platform that he maybe doesn’t have,” Mina told listeners of her “Mina AF” podcast in December 2023. “Cory and I are not on speaking terms. I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I have known him since he was 11, and I’ve always had a soft spot for him.”

Just days after the episode was released, Karen, 61, shared a photo with Cory during her home renovation in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“[Cory] visited my little Wilmington house!” the DIY expert captioned the picture on Instagram. “So much fun and nice to have an extra brain and good attitude for problem solving.”

Courtesy of Steve Hawk/Instagram

The entire situation left a poor taste in Mina’s mouth, as she is also dealing with drama with half-brother Tad Starsiak, whom she had a heated text exchange with months ago.

“It felt petty, like Mina was stabbed in the back,” the source says of Karen’s bond with Cory.

Despite things going sour between Mina, Karen, Cory and Tad, 30, the realtor still tried to make the most of the holidays. Mina, who shares kids Jack and Charlotte with husband Steve Hawk, documented some of her Christmas festivities in her Instagram Stories.

On Christmas morning, the mom of two shared videos of her kids opening up their presents. Jack, 5, and Charlotte, 3, got to spend time with some of their cousins and wear matching Christmas pajamas. “All the cousin love,” she captioned a photo of the gathering.

Ahead of the holiday, Mina revealed that she and Steve, 42, had received two invitations from family members and were planning on going to both events.

“If we’re a little bit past the kids’ bedtime, that’s OK, because I know them seeing your grandma and getting to know her a little bit more as well as being able to be with all their cousins, those things are both important to us,” she told podcast listeners of going to both her sister’s house and Steve’s grandmother’s house on Christmas.