HGTV’s Mina Starsiak Hawk had two little helpers join her at work recently — her kids, Jack and Charlotte! The Good Bones host brought her children, whom she shares with husband Steve Hawk, along with her as she completed a new project on Thursday, October 5.

“I love getting to share what I do with these nuggets,” Mina captioned a carousel of photos of her little ones on Instagram. “Tried to [put Charlie] in her PINK overalls this morning but girl insisted on her polka dot dress and sparkly boots. … She’s always been this way before she was ever in school or daycare! And she definitely doesn’t get it from me!”

The mom of two finished off her caption by asking her followers, “Are your littles like that? Or [are they] your mini-me in all the ways?”

In a subsequent Instagram story, Mina gushed that Jack, 5, and Charlie, 3, were “supporting Momma.” It is unclear exactly what project the realtor is currently working on, as she recently wrapped filming for the final season of Good Bones. The shocking announcement was made during an August 7 episode of her podcast, “Mina AF.”

“Today, I filmed my last few pickups for Good Bones. Not Good Bones season 8, but for Good Bones. So it is official, that’s a wrap, folks,” she said at the time.

In a later episode, Mina revealed that she was not on “good terms” with her mom and costar, Karen E. Laine. The DIY expert did not attend Jack’s 5th birthday party back in August and has not publicly addressed her rift with her daughter.

Still, it seems like Mina is keeping busy as she continues to operate her business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, in Indiana. She also shared some photos of the kiddos playing a game in the living room of their Indiana home after joining her at work. Tons of colorful toys were laid out on the living room floor as the family sat around and played along.

The sweet snaps featuring her kids were posted just after Mina revealed that her dog, Frank, had to undergo surgery this week after experiencing a back leg ligament rupture. “He’s in good spirits and on the mend,” she told her Instagram followers.

Though her life is incredibly busy with a lot going on, it’s clear that the home improvement star is so grateful for heartfelt moments with her kids.