Jon Bon Jovi’s Wife Was Born to Be His Baby! Get to Know the Singer’s Spouse Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi was shot through the heart with Cupid’s arrow when he met his longtime wife, Dorothea Hurley, more than four decades ago. Since then, the iconic “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer has been living a life of bliss with his high school sweetheart. Now it’s time you learn all about her!

Jon and Dorothea first met in high school in 1980. The two grew up in Sayreville, New Jersey, where they attended Sayreville War Memorial High School and had a class together. Even though Dorothea was dating a fellow student, that didn’t stop Jon from pursuing his future wife.

“Dorothea was going out with one of those guys who joined the service. He left town … and you know the five-second rule when you drop a piece of toast on the ground? I gave him three weeks,” he jokingly told Best Life in 2017. “We started dating, and that was the end of that.”

The “It’s My Life” rocker and the brunette beauty’s connection was undeniable, but they waited a “long time” to get married. Following his high school graduation, Jon was catapulted into the life of an up-and-coming rock ‘n’ roller.

In 1989, they took the plunge when they tied the knot. Throughout the next few years, they started their family when they welcomed their daughter, Stephanie Bongiovi, followed by son Jesse Bongiovi. They later became the parents of sons Jacob Bongiovi and Romeo Bongiovi.

Despite all the years of fame and fortune, Jon and Dorothea’s bond has remained stronger than ever. “We work hard at it, but we enjoy each other and we never fell for the trappings of what celebrity can do,” the handsome hunk told People in September 2020.

“We’ve witnessed that happen over the years to people that were close to us and people that we knew from afar,” Jon added, noting he never took his career as a star too seriously. “It’s just what I do, it’s not who I am. I write songs. I happen to be very good at performing them. That’s it.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about Jon’s love, Dorothea!