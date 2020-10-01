Jon Bon Jovi Will Always Love His Family! Meet the Rock ‘n’ Roller’s 4 Adult Children

Jon Bon Jovi‘s four kids were born to follow in his incredible footsteps. The iconic rock ‘n’ roller is the proud father of his adult children, Stephanie Bongiovi, Jesse Bongiovi, Jacob Bongiovi and Romeo Bongiovi.

Jon shares his famous family with his longtime wife, Dorothea Hurley. The couple, who first met in 1980, tied the knot nine years later in 1989. The “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer welcomed his first child when Dorothea gave birth to their eldest daughter, Stephanie, in 1993.

Less than two years later, Jon and Dorothea expanded their brood when their son Jesse arrived in 1995. They later completed their family with the birth of son Jacob in 2002, followed by their youngest son, Romeo, in 2004.

Even though Jon was traveling the world for his legendary career as a rock star while raising his kids, he never let music get in the way of his family. “It’s just what I do, it’s not who I am,” he told People, explaining that he doesn’t take his job too seriously. “I write songs. I happen to be very good at performing them. That’s it.”

The Grammy Winner’s eldest son, Jesse, echoed his dad’s sweet sentiments while exclusively chatting with Closer Weekly in June 2019. Jesse said even though his dad was always on the road, he can’t help but remember all the fun times they spent together at home.

“My favorite memory growing up is when me and my youngest brother, Romeo, would play my dad and middle brother, Jacob, in football,” he recalled. “We never lost!”

Jesse also revealed his dad’s best piece of advice. At the time they launched their father-son wine company, Hampton Water, in early 2019, the handsome hunk said Jon told him to “take [his] time” and “be patient.”

“I apply that to all aspects of my life now, especially when there’s an important decision to be made,” he explained to Closer. “Once it’s out, it’s out. It’s best to take your time to make sure it’s done exactly the way you want it because there’s no turning back.”

Jon is one amazing performer, but he’s an even better father!

Scroll through the gallery below to learn all about the singer’s four kids.