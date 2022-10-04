A dream come true! Today anchor Kristen Welker is constantly gushing over her daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, whom she welcomed in June 2021 via surrogate. She and her husband, John Hughes, were so happy to become parents to their first child. Keep scrolling to learn more about their adorable little girl.

Who Is Kristen Welker’s Daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes?

After officially becoming an anchor on Weekend Today in January 2020, Kristen gained the support of fans after she shared details about her struggles with infertility. The NBC correspondent, who wed her husband in 2017, underwent several rounds of IVF before finding out she was unable to conceive.

“I consulted with four different doctors,” she explained in a September 2021 interview with People. “The lowest moment was when that fourth doctor called me and said, ‘We’ve run all the tests. We’ve looked at everything. We just don’t think that you are going to be able to carry a child.’ I thought, ‘How is this ever going to happen?'”

Courtesy of Kristen Welker/Instagram

Despite the devastating news, the couple were hopeful that their dream of becoming parents would come true. In 2019, they were matched with a surrogate. In April 2021, they were elated to announce they were expecting a baby girl via surrogate during an episode of Today.

With some encouragement from her doctor, Kristen decided to assist in the birth of her little one, catching her as she made her way into the world and being the first one to hold her.

The TV personality shared what it was like to meet her kiddo for the first time in an interview with Hoda Kotb in October 2021.

“And so, as she was being born, I stretch my hands out … and in that moment, Hoda, all of that self-doubt went away,” she said about helping deliver the baby. “And all I felt was this bond and this overwhelming sense of love and connection that I’d never felt for another human being before.”

Since becoming a mom, the Pennsylvania native has enjoyed making memories with her little one and sharing her precious milestones through photos. The doting mom and dad celebrated their adorable daughter’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post in June 2022.

“Happy 1st Birthday, Margot Lane!” Kristen penned. “Celebrating you this weekend has been the greatest joy. You amaze me every day. Your dada and I couldn’t love you more. We’re so grateful for our family who made this an unforgettable weekend and for Uncle Ed who gave us the best new kicks! We’re also thinking of Grandpa Hughes, who we lost this year, but who was thankfully able to meet baby Margot.”