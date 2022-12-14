A special spot in Kristen Welker’s heart will always belong to Washington, D.C. It’s where the Today host fell in love with her husband, John Hughes! The pair are raising their adorable daughter, Margot, in a gorgeous home located in the state.

Kristen and John met for the first time in October 2014 when a friend set them up on a blind date in Philadelphia. When it came time to plan their second date, the White House correspondent was sent on assignment to Washington, D.C. That didn’t stop John from pursuing things further, as he agreed to meet up with Kristen after she got off work one day.

Though the broadcaster showed up late to their second date, it marked the turning point in their relationship. The marketing executive presented Kristen with a presidential-themed crossword puzzle that he made just for her.

“That’s the moment he got me,” the news anchor recalled to the New York Times in March 2017. “As a White House correspondent, it was so touching, and it marked him different than anyone else I ever dated.”

After their June 2017 wedding, the happy couple decided they wanted to start a family together. They publicly shared their experiences with infertility before they excitedly announced the birth of their first child in June 2021. Bringing Margot home was a day Kristen and John will never forget.

“I just talked to her the whole ride home. And we held hands … her little finger grasped onto my finger. It was incredible,” the journalist said during an interview with Today costar Hoda Kotb in October 2021. “I stared at her, and I thought, ‘I can’t believe she’s mine. And I just hope I don’t ever let her down. I just want to give her the world.’”

Since expanding their family, they’ve been sharing all of Margot’s special milestones on social media and have even offered a glimpse of the little one’s nursery. The pink and cream color scheme of the room is absolutely adorable. Photos of animals on the walls and pink geometric wallpaper were perfect touches to their tot’s nursery.

Being home to spend time with Margot has taken priority in Kristen’s life. In December 2020, she and Weekend Today cohost Peter Alexander began broadcasting from NBC’s newest studio in Washington, D.C., not far from where the doting mom lives with her family.

Keep scrolling to see inside Kristen and John’s beautiful home.