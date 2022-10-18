Today’s Kristen Welker Was Thrilled to Become a Mom! See Her Sweetest Quotes About Parenting

Today personality Kristen Welker’s wish to be a mom became a reality in June 2021. The broadcaster and her husband, John Hughes, welcomed their first child together, daughter Margot Lane Welker Hughes, via surrogate. Any time she talks about her little girl and shares details about her big milestones, her face lights up!

Kristen and John wed in March 2017 after meeting on a blind date set up by a friend three years earlier. Their instant connection was unlike anything the journalist had ever felt before. She knew he was The One after John gifted her a presidential-themed crossword puzzle that he made for her on their second date.

“That’s the moment he got me,” Kristen told the New York Times in March 2017. “As a White House correspondent, it was so touching, and it marked him different than anyone else I ever dated.”

Soon after they tied the knot, the couple knew that they wanted to start a family together. They experienced infertility struggles and underwent several rounds of IVF before receiving heartbreaking news.

“I consulted with four different doctors,” Kristen told People in September 2021. “The lowest moment was when that fourth doctor called me and said, ‘We’ve run all the tests. We’ve looked at everything. We just don’t think that you are going to be able to carry a child.’ I thought, ‘How is this ever going to happen?’”

The TV personality and the marketing executive turned to surrogacy. They were matched with their surrogate in 2019. In April 2021, Kristen and John announced the exciting news that their first child was on the way.

“After years and years of trying, I’m having a baby girl with John and we are so excited,” she revealed on an episode of Today at the time. “It’s with the help of a surrogate.”

Little Margot arrived two months later, and the new mom was so happy she got to assist in delivering her first child.

“I was the first person to catch her and to hold her, I felt the most incredible bond with her, and that maternal instinct kicked in immediately,” she said. “And all of my doubts and fears went away, and then all of the focus was just on her and this beautiful being.”

Kristen and John could not be happier with their perfect family of three. “Every minute with Margot is a blessing,” the news correspondent gushed on Instagram shortly after her daughter arrived.

