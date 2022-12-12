Newscaster Kristen Welker helps make sure viewers get a good start to their weekends while hosting Weekend Today. Along with cohost Peter Alexander, the journalist has been thriving at the news desk on the NBC program. Her net worth has grown to new heights since joining the series officially in 2020. Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.

What Is Kristen Welker’s Net Worth?

Kristen has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While attending Harvard University in the late ‘90s, she interned for Today. The TV personality was so happy to become a lead anchor on the weekend edition more than 20 years later.

“This is something that you dream about that I’ve worked so hard for,” Kristen said during a January 2020 episode of the program. “It is the honor of a lifetime. It’s coming full circle.”

Shutterstock

Peter, Kristen’s longtime friend and costar, was beyond excited for her to officially join him at the news desk on Weekend Today.

“Kristen is what I call my ‘big little sister,'” he said. “She is one of my best friends in the world, not just professionally but personally. I really do consider her a part of my family.”

Does Kristen Welker Have Any Children?

Prior to landing her spot on Weekend Today, Kristen worked for several NBC affiliates across the U.S. She joined NBC News in 2010 before moving up to her White House correspondent role in 2011. The job required the Pennsylvania native to travel across the U.S. on the campaign trail, attend White House press briefings and lead live news coverage.

While leading NBC’s news team, Kristen met and fell in love with the man of her dreams, John Hughes. The broadcaster and the marketing executive were set up on a date by a mutual friend in October 2014. He proposed to his beloved in June 2016 and the pair walked down the aisle in June 2017.

Four years after they wed, Kristen and John announced they welcomed their first child together via surrogate, daughter Margot Lane Welker Hughes. Kristen returned to work in October 2021 after maternity leave and had nothing but sweet things to say about motherhood.

“I spent so many years thinking about, dreaming about motherhood, struggling, fighting for this moment and motherhood was even more amazing and is even more amazing than I could have ever imagined,” she said during an episode of the daytime talk show.