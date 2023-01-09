Weekend Today anchor Kristen Welker is so great at her job! The newscaster is one of NBC’s chief White House correspondents along with serving as an official host on the weekend program. Though viewers have gotten to know her a lot more over the years, there are still some surprising things about the reporter they might not know.

Kristen was officially named as a host on Weekend Today in January 2020. Alongside Peter Alexander, one of her closest friends, the Pennsylvania native tackles the latest headlines and news stories with grace and a smile on her face. The broadcasting duo has become one of the most popular teams on daytime television.

She has also made a number of appearances on the weekday edition of Today, dressing up as Jennifer Lopez during the show’s Halloween special in October 2022. Peter joined in on the fun in a Ben Affleck costume as he posed for photos with his cohost in their coordinating ensembles. The onscreen besties even hang out together with their families when the cameras aren’t rolling. In July 2022, they celebrated Peter’s birthday with a dinner in Washington, D.C., where she lives with her husband, John Hughes.

Kristen married the marketing executive in March 2017. The pair, who met on a blind date set up by a friend, announced they were expecting their first child together via surrogate in April 2021 after experiencing infertility. Their daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, arrived in June 2021. Right away, the new mom had a special bond with her little one.

“The moment I looked at her, we were just so deeply in love and she looked back at me and it was just the most incredible moment of my life, frankly,” Kristen recalled during a virtual appearance on Weekend Today after Margot’s birth. “It was … incredible. I helped catch Margot and she arrived into the world. I was so nervous but so excited at the same time and John helped to cut the umbilical cord.”

Not only has John proven to be a great dad in all of the sweet posts his wife shares on Instagram, he’s also been a big help when it comes to her job. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020, John helped Kristen set up her workspace at home and film shows from their basement. The businessman even learned how to operate a teleprompter during his time at home with his wife.

“He’s just so supportive, and just jumps right in,” she gushed about her hubby during an Interview with People at the time. “We joke that he’ll be joining the union soon because he knows how to use all of the equipment.”

Keep scrolling to learn five surprising facts about Kristen.