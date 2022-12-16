Today anchor Kristen Welker is so thankful for her little girl, Margot Lane Welker Hughes! The White House correspondent and her husband, John Hughes, welcomed their daughter in June 2021 via surrogate after struggling with fertility. Since becoming parents, they’ve shared the cutest photos of their first child together for all their fans to see.

Kristen and John, who wed in March 2017, announced they had a baby on the way in April 2021 during an episode of Today. The doting mom will never forget the first time she laid eyes on Margot while assisting in the delivery room during her birth.

“The moment I looked at her, we were just so deeply in love and she looked back at me and it was just the most incredible moment of my life, frankly,” Kristen said during a June 2021 virtual appearance on Weekend Today. “It was … incredible. I helped catch Margot and she arrived into the world. I was so nervous but so excited at the same time and John helped to cut the umbilical cord.”

A few days after Margot was born, John celebrated his very first Father’s Day with a huge smile on his face.

“Seeing you with baby Margot is the greatest joy of my life,” Kristen wrote in a post dedicated to her hubby. “You are already the most amazing and loving dad. Today we celebrate you, my dad, your dad and all the fathers who are no longer with us. As for motherhood, it’s more than I could have ever imagined — every minute with Margot is a blessing.”

The news reporter returned to work from maternity leave in October 2021. She admitted on Instagram that it was “tough” to leave her sweet bundle of joy for the first time, but she was “grateful” to her colleagues for the warm welcome back to TV.

Life as a mom has been pure bliss for Kristen, who always hoped to start a family one day. The Pennsylvania native posts photos of her daughter pretty often, documenting everything from her first day of playgroup to having fun in her nursery at home. In June 2022, the broadcaster and the marketing executive celebrated the tot turning 1.

“Happy 1st Birthday, Margot Lane!” Kristen wrote alongside a carousel of photos from the party on Instagram. “Celebrating you this weekend has been the greatest joy. You amaze me every day. Your dada and I couldn’t love you more.”

