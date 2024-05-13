Kate Hudson’s relationship with her mom, Goldie Hawn, is so sweet! The “Talk About Love” singer shared a warm tribute to her mom on Instagram in honor of Mother’s Day.

“The most beautiful woman in the world to me! Forever and always ✨ Happy Mothers Day Mama!” Kate, 45, captioned a series of photos with Goldie, 78, on May 12.

In one of the pictures, Goldie adorably posed with six of her grandkids. The Oscar winner is the grandmother of Kate’s three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani. She is also a grandma of son Oliver Hudson’s three kids, Wilder, Bodhi and Rio, with wife Erinn Bartlett. Additionally, Goldie is a doting grandma to son Wyatt Russell’s two kids, Buddy and Boone, with wife Meredith Hagner.

Goldie also shared a photo of Kate from when she was younger on her Instagram account and added a touching message about watching her grow up.

“Darling daughter here you are with your grandmother who loved you with all of her heart! Wondering what her little grandchild would become and how her daughter would become a good mother to her little present,” the Snatched actress wrote alongside the picture. “You are now a mother and an amazing loving caring mom and have brought us three healthy funny happy healthy grandchildren. Katie you’re a wonder. And a mother supreme! Nothing is more important and you know that. Blessed are we all. Gram is looking down I know is so proud of you. The circle of life how awesome ❣️I love you so much!”

Courtesy of Kate Hudson/Instagram

Just ahead of Mother’s Day, Kate had nothing but amazing things to say about her mother’s relationship with her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

“They’ve been together 40-plus years. They are like the center of our family,” the Almost Famous actress told listeners on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on May 7. “Now, as they’re getting a little bit older, their relationship is so cute … I can’t stand it. Kurt just adores my mom. He just loves her so much.”

In fact, Kate is so close with her mom that they live right down the street from each other.

“I’m very codependent with my mother,” she continued. “Our family is just nuts — in the best way. Everyone is so different, but everyone wants to enjoy their life. There’s a lot of like joie de vivre … We’ve got this life force in our family and it’s so great.”