Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are settled into their new Santa Barbara home, they’re looking forward to hosting family parties. In fact, the royal couple is “excited” about spending the holidays with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Harry and Meghan plan to spend Christmas in Montecito with Doria,” the source reveals. “Meghan’s already thinking about the Christmas decorations and is excited to be spending her first Christmas at their new home.”

Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal

The Suits alum, 39, and the Duke of Sussex, 36, have been living in their nearly $15 million mansion in the Montecito neighborhood since early August. While they were residing in Los Angeles before their move, Meghan and Harry were renting actor Tyler Perry‘s abode right near 64-year-old Doria’s home.

The royal couple’s move to North America came shortly after they stepped back from their duties as part of Queen Elizabeth‘s family in early January. They quickly relocated from the U.K. to Vancouver, Canada, before hopping around California and settling down in Santa Barbara.

Although the yoga instructor — who shares her only child with ex-husband Thomas Markle — “never put pressure on Meghan to leave the royal family,” a source told Closer in April, she’s happier than ever to have the Deal or No Deal alum close to home again. “[Doria] wants what’s best for her.”

Meghan and the beloved prince’s decision to relinquish their royal roles was controversial, but “Doria 100 percent supports” them, a second insider told Closer in March. “She hated seeing her daughter so unsettled in the U.K. and wants her to be happy.”

Ben Stansall/AP/Shutterstock

Having Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in May 2018, around means Doria will also get to spend more time with her 17-month-old grandson, Archie Harrison. Aside from making more memories with her family, the doting grandma is “thrilled” that Archie “will be able to grow up having the freedom to make his own decisions in life.”

With Harry and the former actress living in a private estate in Santa Barbara, Doria believes her grandchild will have a more “normal upbringing,” the first source shared. The fitness guru also hopes he’ll have a “healthier” childhood.

Considering Doria is tickled pink by her adorable grandson, it’s no surprise she’s so concerned with his well-being. “Doria is fabulous with Archie and dotes on him,” a third insider dished in early October. “He absolutely adores his grandmother and the two of them have a unique, unbreakable bond.”

We wonder what Doria is going to get Archie for Christmas!