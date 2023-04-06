Model Manuela Arbeláez has been giving away prizes on The Price Is Right for more than a decade. The Jack and Jill actress, who regularly shares the screen with host Drew Carey, won fans over with her charming personality and gorgeous look. Traveling has become one of her biggest passions in the offseason, sharing gorgeous bikini photos on Instagram from her fun adventures.

Manuela has visited so many beautiful vacation destinations with her husband, Matthew Doherty. During a March 2019 episode of The Price Is Right, the beauty announced that she and her spouse were expecting their first child together. She cradled her baby bump during the appearance as she received support from the audience and Drew, who was absolutely ecstatic for the couple.

During her pregnancy, Manuela documented the progress of her growing baby bump, sharing swimsuit photos as she awaited the arrival of her little girl. She and Matt welcomed their first daughter, Matilda Margaret “Tilly” Doherty, on August 9, 2019. A few months later, the couple took Tilly on her first family vacation to JW Marriott Resort in Palm Desert, California.

“First family gateway was a success!” the beauty reflected in a November 2019 Instagram post. “Tilly is a big fan of poolside lounging.”

A few days after spending time by the pool with her husband and daughter, Manuela brought Tilly to The Price Is Right set for the first time. The mother-daughter duo posed for photos with Drew behind the scenes and she deemed the outing a “success.”

In April 2022, Manuela and Matthew announced they were expecting their second child together. Throughout her second pregnancy, the Colombian TV personality once again proved that her maternity style was beautiful. Two months after announcing her pregnancy, she shared an Instagram video wearing several different lingerie sets.

“Showing a lot of skin but I just love embracing the beautiful changes my body undergoes when carrying a baby in my belly,” Manuela reflected in her June 2019 caption.

The family vacationed in Italy in the months ahead of welcoming their newest arrival. Manuela shared several snaps from the trip, including a breathtaking poolside photo sporting a beige bikini and floppy hat.

She gave birth to her second child, Madeline Mercedes Doherty, on October 18, 2022. Now, the family of four absolutely loves spending time by the ocean together and making memories that will last a lifetime.

Keep scrolling to see Manuela’s stunning bikini photos.