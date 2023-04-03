Filming the series Magnum P.I. in Hawaii has been so much fun for Perdita Weeks! The actress has been enjoying the sunny weather and posting stunning bikini photos on social media since joining the series in 2018.

“I’ve shot in a lot less glamorous places in suburban England,” Perdita admitted in an October 2018 interview with Cinemovie.com. “It’s kind of amazing. We’re shooting in a different location every day and we’re only in sound stages twice a week. So even a drive to work is just spectacular. It’s the most beautiful country.”

The Magnum P.I. reboot has brought fans of the original Tom Selleck-led drama so much joy with its thrilling plots and interesting characters. Perdita portrays Juliet Higgins in the show, Thomas Magnum’s investigative partner. It’s been the role of a lifetime for the Lost in Austen alum, who appreciates that her character is so hands-on and resilient.

“I’ve done a lot of really physical roles,” she continued. “I really enjoy it. It’s really fun. I mean I’m not properly trained in martial arts, just with friends and family. I have a very supportive family.”

Perdita’s character has gone through quite an evolution over the seasons and fans have fallen in love with how well she works with Magnum and their banter. During the show’s fifth season, the two lead characters finally got together after years of steamy scenes, giving viewers the romantic ​story line they have been begging for.

“The rest of the season is showing where that goes, with two people who are meant for each other, but then having to navigate working together and being in dangerous situations,” Perdita told NBC in February 2023. “[Higgins is] somewhat highly strung, [and] I thought she might be more jealous than she is. They’ve been very generous with her, seeing her interact with other people. It’s actually going quite well thus far, so we’ll see. It’s definitely fun.”

In addition to her iconic role on the program, the British actress has also appeared in The Tutors, Four Seasons, Great Expectations and more. Perdita’s fans have taken notice of her gorgeous looks on the red carpet as well as her fabulous beach style. In her spare time, the Prowl star is keen on getting in quick workouts to stay fit and active.

“When I’m at home in the U.K., I like to run cross-country and do a lot of bodyweight training,” she told Watch in July 2019. “When I’m visiting a city, I’ll find somewhere to do Bikram yoga. And if I have access to a gym, well, then it’s a mix of everything.”

Keep scrolling to see Perdita’s beautiful bikini photos.