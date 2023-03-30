Since 2014, Marina Squerciati has been portraying Officer Kim Burgess in the action-drama Chicago P.D. alongside a talented cast. Outside the show, the Gossip Girl alum loves kicking back and relaxing at the beach, posting beautiful bikini photos during her trips.

In February 2023, Marina vacationed in San José del Cabo in Baja California Sur, Mexico, for her Chicago P.D. costar Tracy Spiridakos’ birthday. To kick off the celebration, the besties shared a stunning photo on Instagram, wearing blue bathing suits and sunglasses by the pool. Marina rocked a blue bandana on her head to match her one-piece ensemble with a sexy cutout on the front.

The vacation came just days ahead of the show’s 200th episode, which tested Marina and her other costars as they delivered one of the most dramatic storylines yet — getting trapped in a well.

“I was in a pool for 12 hours,” she reflected on filming the milestone episode in a February 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “So, in the well scene, it’s a big pool and then they built a shaft in the middle, and it goes up really high. So, there’s no way to get me to the top to shoot me dry. So, I’m in fishing waders and then literally on the shoulders of two men being carried through this pool so I can be dry, climb up the ladder, take off the waders and then climb down dry. So, I only got one take of that.”

Fans of the show were ecstatic to see two of their favorites hanging out together in paradise for a much-deserved getaway. “What a great week,” Marina gushed on Instagram as the trip came to an end. It’s clear that being part of the hit NBC series has led her to form a lot of great relationships with her castmates.

Marina has also taken several relaxing vacations with Chicago P.D. alum Torrey DeVitto. In June 2021, the former costars celebrated Torrey’s birthday in Antigua. They enjoyed boating and visited Sheer Rocks, a beautiful oceanside hideaway with a perfect sunset view.

In one photo posted from the trip, Marina wore a leopard print bikini with high-waisted bottoms as she posed in front of the crystal-clear water. The New York native wore her hair in a ponytail and accessorized her look with round-framed sunglasses. In another picture, Marina posed next to Torrey in a red one-piece and another pair of chic shades.

