Wow! Lisa Marie Presley and her twin daughters, Harper and Finley, were spotted on a rare outing in Los Angeles on March 26. The Dallas star’s little girls looked so grown up while grocery shopping with their mama amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lisa Marie, 52, sported a comfortable ensemble for the quick trip to Erewhon Market in L.A. on Thursday morning. The doting mom stepped out with her youngest children wearing an oversized gray sweater, black sweatpants and boots.

Lisa’s 11-year-old daughters — whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood — looked cute and trendy for their journey to the grocery store. Harper and Finley matched their famous mom as they wore casual joggers and long-sleeved shirts.

Although social distancing measures were put in place across the United States to help limit the spread of COVID-19, it appears Lisa and her kiddos only stepped out for the essentials — she only had a few things in her hands by the time she reached the register.

Since coronavirus became widespread throughout the U.S., states and communities across the country have closed schools, canceled public events and modified transportation — leaving very flew places for the family to visit.

Besides their trip to Erewhon Market, Lisa has been spending her time at home with Harper and Finley by taking care of animals throughout the unprecedented pandemic. On March 23, the “Lights Out” singer — who is also the proud mom of daughter Riley Keough, 30, and son Benjamin Keough, 27, with ex-husband Danny Keough — shared a pic with her two kiddos and a foster dog via Instagram.

“We’ve been fostering pups from a shelter,” Lisa gushed alongside two photos of Harper and Finley snuggling the precious animals. “Exhausting, but so rewarding 👍🐶 be well.”

Considering Lisa’s love for animals comes from mom Priscilla Presley, it’s no surprise the famous family is helping out furry friends in a time of need. Elvis Presley’s former wife even revealed how she used household pets to teach her only daughter about love.

“You know what it comes from the home, parents and especially when you have an animal, I think it’s very important for your children to grow up with animals to show compassion for them,” Priscilla, 74, exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in October 2019. “That they have feelings and not to be cruel with them and be patient with them.”

