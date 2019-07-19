When you think of the name Lisa Marie Presley, you of course think about the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, but there is a lot more to the rocker than just that — not only is she a mother-of-four, but she has also been married four times, most recently to Michael Lockwood.

Who is he?

Michael was born on May 22, 1961, in Hawthorne, California. He graduated from Highland High School in Bakersfield, in 1979.

What does he do?

Michael is a producer, guitarist and has worked with many notable musicians, including Fiona Apple, Aimee Mann, Carly Simon, Ben Taylor and his own ex-wife — he was the lead guitarist for Lisa’s ‘Storm & Grace’ tour, that kicked off on June 14, 2012. Michael has also been a part of his own band, as in 1985, he joined the group Lions & Ghosts. They disbanded four years later.

Is he married?

On January 22, 2006, Michael tied the knot with Lisa in Kyoto, Japan. While it was Lisa’s fourth time down the aisle, it was the first I do for the musician.

Does he have kids?

In 2008, the pair went on to have their first kids together — twin girls Harper and Finley. These were the first children for the musician, but they were not for Lisa, who already had two little ones — Benjamin and Riley — with ex-husband, Danny Keough.

Is he divorced?

After ten years together, Lisa and Michael called it quits, as Priscilla Presley‘s daughter filed for divorce. “He apparently was in charge of her assets throughout the marriage and didn’t do what he should have done on a fiduciary basis. He took advantage of her,” Lisa’s legal rep Ronald Litz told People at the time of the reason behind the split.

Ronald added, “They’re not trying to work it out and get back together. She’s done. It’s tough on her, but she’s going to get through it. There’s so much stress and nonsense that goes on during divorce. But she’ll be fine ultimately.”