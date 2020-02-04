If there’s one thing Priscilla Presley loves more than being a mom, it’s watching daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s children grow up before her very eyes. In fact, a source tells Closer Weekly the Naked Gun actress couldn’t be happier to see granddaughter Riley Keough follow in her acting footsteps.

“Priscilla loves following Riley’s acting career, she’s so proud of her,” the insider exclusively shares with Closer.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

We bet Priscilla, 74, is especially over the moon considering Riley, 30, is set to make a starring appearance as the role of Grace in the upcoming horror flick, The Lodge. The film, which will be available in theaters on February 7, tells the story of a family who gets trapped in a blizzard and is forced to live through terrifying events that summon specters from Grace’s past.

“I don’t know if she or Lisa Marie have seen the final cut of her film, The Lodge, but what they have seen they’re very proud of,” the insider explained. “It’s a horror story and Riley has gotten some good reviews, so they’re all excited about it.”

While Priscilla and Lisa Marie, 52, can’t wait for Riley to make her big break in the horror film, the source noted the up-and-coming star’s 11-year-old twin siblings will sadly have to miss out. “Of course Finley and Harper want to see their big sisters movie, but it’s too scary for them,” the insider explained.

Considering the Dallas actress — who shares Lisa Marie with late ex-husband Elvis Presley — has grandchildren of all ages, there’s no doubt Priscilla always has something to do. When she’s not supporting her eldest grandchildren, including Riley and Benjamin Keough, 27, the red-haired beauty loves enjoying some downtime with Harper and Finley.

Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

“She loves being the person the girls come to for questions about life,” an insider shared with Closer in June 2019. “She can’t believe how fast they’re growing and how much they know already. It goes both ways — sometimes Priscilla needs them to answer questions about her cell phone and the internet. She just loves having them around.”

The Wedding at Graceland actress would do anything for her grandchildren, including getting full custody “if it were ever necessary,” the source added. “She gladly took care of her granddaughters while Lisa Marie was going through her personal issues.”

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!