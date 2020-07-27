In the wake of the death of Lisa Marie Presley‘s son, Benjamin Keough, the singer’s estranged husband Michael Lockwood requested full custody of their daughters as the singer grieves the loss of her son.

Lockwood, 59, filed documents in court amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle over twin daughters Harper and Finley, 11, on Thursday, July 23. According to the paperwork obtained by Closer Weekly, the guitarist insisted that it might be best for everyone involved if he was awarded full custody of their children.

“On July 12, 2020, Petitioner’s son shot and killed himself in Petitioner’s home (although Petitioner was not there at the time),” Lockwood stated in the docs. “With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of Petitioner to relapse into drug or alcohol dependency.”

Lockwood noted he’s worried about firearms in the home where Presley’s son died and claimed Presley, 52, had at least one gun. “It is unclear where the gun was kept or whether Finley and/or Harper might have had access to this gun or others. Thus, there is significant high risk to the safety of the children which would ordinarily justify 100 percent physical custody to Respondent at this time in such circumstances,” his statement read.

He went on to suggest “there is a greater possibility” that their young daughters “might think about suicide or attempt it, in light of their half brother’s suicide.” He insisted that therapy and closer observation should be required for his children, and claimed Presley “may not be capable of doing due to her mindset and grief.”

The Los Angeles native also stated “it would not be surprising” for Presley “to relapse into drug or alcohol use despite her alleged three years sober” in the wake of such a tragic event. He suggested their current custody agreement “may not even be in the best interests of the children at this time.”

As Closer Weekly previously reported, Keough died by suicide on July 12. The grandson of the late Elvis Presley was just 27 years old. Keough was found in a Calabasas, California home after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a “rescue response” call. Officials revealed Keough had been “suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso” when they arrived and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Two days later, an autopsy report confirmed Keough’s cause of death was due to an intraoral shotgun wound.

Lockwood and Presley split in June 2016 after 10 years of marriage. They have a custody hearing scheduled for August 3. Presley has not yet responded to the filing.