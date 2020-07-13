Lisa Marie Presley’s Kids Are Her Heart — See Her Sweetest Moments With Them

Lisa Marie Presley has had so many sweet moments with her kids — Riley, Benjamin, Finley and Harper.

However, in July 2020, Lisa’s son Benjamin died from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley,” the singer’s rep Roger Widynowski told People in a statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

A source also told Closer Weekly the “family is gathering together” because they’re “devastated” from the heartbreaking news. “They’re all worried about Lisa now.”

The “I’ll Figure It Out” singer will always remember the great times she had with her son. During a previous interview with CMT, she gushed about Benjamin being the spitting image of his legendary grandfather. “Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage,” she said in 2012. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

Lisa shares Benjamin and her older daughter, Riley, with her ex-husband Danny Keough. She also looks after twins Harper and Finley with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Although she’s suffered a loss in the family, the songstress will continue to be the “intense lioness mother” her children know her as.

“I’m very, very protective No. 1,” she previously told The Huffington Post. “Also, [I] want to be their friend and protect them but also get them to learn how to live in the world that we’re living in.”

Scroll below to see the singer’s sweetest moments with her children.