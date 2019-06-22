Just like grandpa! Lisa Marie Presley is crazy about her kids, and she proved that once again by sharing a photo including her only son, Benjamin Keough, who is rarely seen.

The rocker, 51, took to Instagram on Friday, June 21, to post a pic for her fans showing all four of her kids — Riley, 30, Benjamin, 26, and twin girls, Finley and Harper, 10. “Mama Lion with cubs,” Lisa captioned it. Take a look at the full photo below!

Fans quickly noticed how much Ben looks just like Elvis Presley, as they took to the comments section. “Son does look like granddad,” one person wrote. Another added, “Wow, he looks just like your dad.”

The singer-songwriter shares her two oldest kids with her first husband, Danny Keough. Her current husband, guitarists Michael Lockwood, is Finley and Harper’s dad. Lisa must see her father every time she looks at her children. In fact, the King of Rock and Roll’s only child, once revealed that she still reaches out to her late dad.

“I wouldn’t say I talk to him … I just remember everything,” Lisa said on the UK talk show Lorraine. “I can sort of pull out of the files whatever memories I have and stuff like that. And occasionally ask for help. Which was the case with this record. I just felt like a hand come down to me, it felt like that a little bit.” The musician was there to discuss a duet version of Elvis’ gospel song, “Where No One Stands Alone.”

“I just felt really emotional. It’s never pleasant to sing and cry. You just can’t do that in a good way,” she explained at the time. “I had to keep my composure, but I felt very connected to him and to the song.”

These days, Lisa is all about her family — she and her twin daughters recently recorded a beautiful version of Elton John‘s “Tiny Dancer” for Riley’s 30th birthday. “Bday present from me and the girls was to record Riley and mines song together which was emotional enough. But the bigger surprise was when the chorus kicks in of her sisters singing w me,” the mother-of-four captioned a video showing Riley’s reaction.

This looks like such a close-knit family. Elvis would be proud!