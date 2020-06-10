Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband Michael Lockwood made a rare appearance with his fiancée Stephanie Hobgood. The professional guitarist kept it casual as he was spotted out at a local grocery store with his bride-to-be in Los Angeles.

The 59-year-old kept his face covered with a black mask and blue hat amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he made his appearance known as he sported a bright yellow ensemble during his outing on Wednesday, June 10. Along with his colorful T-shirt and shorts, Michael donned a red ascot scarf around his neck.

While the “Dream Baby Dream” musician took a trip inside the store for pizza and other gourmet takeout food, his girlfriend waited in the car. After Michael picked up in the order, he and the stunning hairstylist could be seen driving off in their black SUV.

It seems the music producer has moved on following his divorce with Lisa Marie, 52, after 10 years of marriage in 2016. Michael — who shares twin daughters Harper and Finley, 11, with the “I’ll Figure It Out” singer — has been dating the blonde beauty ever since 2017.

“He never expected to find love at a time like this, but Stephanie has stood by him every step of the way and they are crazy about each other,” a source told Radar Online following Michael’s engagement to Stephanie in December 2018. According to the outlet, the doting dad even “wrote a letter to [Stephanie’s] father to ask for her hand in marriage.”

When it was time to propose, Michael “presented her with his grandmother’s diamond ring from the 1950s,” the outlet added. “[Stephanie] sat there in silence for a while as he got down on one knee, she then realized he was serious and said yes.”

While Michael and Lisa Marie’s relationship didn’t work out, it seems the “Lights Out” songstress is on the same page about wanting to move on. In fact, a source close to the former pair gave Closer Weekly a glimpse of their divorce proceedings in January 2020.

“Lisa Marie’s custody battle isn’t moving forward as quickly as she’d like,” the insider shared at the time. The famous songwriter was previously married to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994, Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

