GMA’s Lara Spencer Has Flaunted So Many Stunning Swimsuit Looks! See Her Bikini Photos

From Europe to the California coast, Lara Spencer has perfect bikini looks for every vacation. The Good Morning America anchor and her husband, Richard McVey, are big on traveling when she’s not leading the popular daytime program. The news reporter has snapped several gorgeous swimsuit photos during her travels over the years.

In July 2022, the couple, who wed in 2018, took a trip to Greece. Her two kids, Katharine and Duff, whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer, accompanied the pair on the European getaway. The family enjoyed everything from cliff diving to snorkeling and eating at restaurants with remarkable ocean views.

It wasn’t the first time Lara shared photos of her fun summer festivities on Instagram. In September 2021, the New York native posted a gorgeous snap in a black bikini with her husband by her side. She wrote a sentimental caption about saying goodbye to summer.

“Today the sun officially sets on summer 2021 and fall officially begins, and as I swap out my sundresses for sweaters, I thought I’d post some pictures to remember the good stuff — working from home, getting great family time with my mom, sisters, hubby and kids and just feeling pretty grateful,” Lara wrote.

The TV personality and the businessman live in a gorgeous Connecticut home with an incredibly spacious backyard. Lara has snapped several photos while hanging out by the pool, one of her favorite spots to lounge and relax with their dogs. The mom of two also loves staying active by playing sports.

“The sport for me right now is tennis,” she told Hello! Magazine in August 2022. “I love it. Tennis, yoga and stretching really works for me.”

Lara shared that she loves going on long walks with her dogs to do some extra cardio but she doesn’t “go crazy” with working out every single day. Instead, the TV star focuses on eating a balanced diet and hopping on the elliptical machine whenever she has time.

“I eat what I want, in moderation. I gravitate toward fresh veggies and clean foods, thankfully, but I am also a sucker for a cupcake every once in a while,” she explained during an August 2014 interview with Parade. “I make sure to eat lots of kale, broccoli, blueberries, strawberries and spinach. We do enough stories on superfoods on GMA. I know what I should be eating, and I really try to stick with that.”

On top of her colorful outfits on GMA and fabulous swimsuit looks, Lara sure knows how to steal the show at red carpet events. The Flea Market Flip host wore a neon green dress that was decked out in rhinestones at the CMA Awards in November 2022. She accessorized the look with simple silver jewelry and rocked a slicked-back ponytail for the event.

Keep scrolling to see Lara’s beautiful bikini photos.