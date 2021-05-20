Kate Hudson loves spending time with her mom, Goldie Hawn, and stepdad, Kurt Russell! The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star looked happier than ever while spotted on an outing with her famous parents. The Hollywood trio stepped out for family date night in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, May 19.

The blonde beauty, 42, was all smiles as she was photographed walking to their car after grabbing a bite to eat at Giorgio Baldi, a luxurious family-run Italian restaurant near the beach. As they drove off, Kate shared a sweet laugh with Goldie and Kurt, who could be seen giggling in the front seat as she sat in the back.

Goldie, 75, is the mom of her beloved daughter with her ex-husband, Bill Hudson. The former couple was married from 1976 to 1982, and also share their first child, son Oliver Hudson. Following their divorce, the Overboard alum started dating Kurt, 70, in 1983, and they expanded their family with Wyatt Russell in 1986. The Thing actor is also the dad of Boston Russell, whom he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley.

Blending families can be difficult, but Kate was pretty open to the idea of having Kurt as her stepdad. The Almost Famous alum recalled the time Goldie started dating Kurt, specifically the “big moment” she realized he was going to become a part of their family.

“It was like, ‘My mom is madly in love with this guy.’ For me, at the time, it was like, ‘Is this going to be my dad?’ And I was meeting his son, which meant, ‘Does this mean that this is my brother?’ It was a lot to handle at such a young age,” Kate shared on her “Sibling Revelry” podcast with brother Oliver in November 2019.

Despite the initial challenges of welcoming a new father figure into her life, Kate knew how special Kurt was to the Death Becomes Her star. “She realized, as mom says, that values and kids and family values was everything to Kurt,” the doting daughter gushed.

Since becoming one big family unit, Goldie and Kurt have created one of the sweetest broods in all of Hollywood. Now that their kiddos have started families of their own, the Hateful Eight star “couldn’t be prouder” to watch their children embrace parenthood – especially Kate.

“Kurt has always been close to Kate and [has] seen her as his own daughter,” a source told Closer Weekly in May 2019, noting Kurt is always one to watch his grandchildren. “He loves nothing more than taking the kids for a weekend if Kate is working or traveling. He’s always picking out gifts for his grandchildren and it’s adorable to see how much he loves them.”

To see photos of Kate, Goldie and Kurt during their recent Santa Monica outing, scroll through the gallery below!