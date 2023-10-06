HGTV’s Karen E. Laine is on grandma duty! The Good Bones host revealed that she took one of her grandkids to their sports game on Thursday, October 5, amid her ongoing rift with daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk.

“I had the honor of driving a grandchild to his last soccer game of the season,” she wrote alongside a photo of the soccer field on Instagram. “And, when he is an adult, he will get to decide what pictures of him will be posted publicly. Until then, it’s me, the dog and blurry people in the background.”

It is not clear which grandchild Karen was referencing in her post, as she is a grandmother to several little ones. In addition to Mina, the DIY expert is also a mom to kids Kelsy, William and CR, and has a strong relationship with stepson Tad.

Courtesy of Karen E. Laine/Instagram

The doting grandma has not publicly addressed the drama surrounding her relationship with her daughter. Mina first revealed that she and her mom were not in a “great place” during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on August 28. She also explained why she was wrestling with the idea of whether or not to invite her mom to son Jack’s 5th birthday party that month.

“Will they even notice who’s here and who’s not here? There’s going to be a bunch of animals. That’s all they care about,” Mina reflected on the jungle-themed party. “Having to say, ‘This is why you’re not invited’ opens up a line of communication to discuss that, and I really don’t want to do that. That sounds exhausting right now. So again, I fall back to ‘Do I just invite everyone because it’s the path of least resistance?’ But it’s what we’ve all always done and it hasn’t gotten us anywhere better.”

The HGTV star, who also shares daughter Charlotte with husband Steve Hawk, ultimately decided not to extend an invitation to Karen. When Charlie’s 3rd birthday rolled around a few weeks later, Mina alleged that Karen did not reach out to send the little girl birthday wishes.

“Charlie’s birthday was this past weekend, and my mom didn’t call or text or give her a card or drop a present on the door and I know she feels like she has very valid reasons for not working on developing relationships with my kids,” she told podcast listeners through tears on September 20. “But I just can’t understand that.”