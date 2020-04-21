Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had to postpone their wedding plans. A-Rod, who got engaged to the 50-year-old singer in March 2019, revealed how they’re trying to make their nuptials still happen, even though their friends and family are in quarantine.

“We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 20.

“It’s such a fluid world,” Alex, 44, added. “Usually when you underwrite a year — whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially — you never think that it’s going to just stop like this. So we’re having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively.”

Although the couple had to make some changes to their wedding due to COVID-19, Alex still says he’s been having the best time ever with his two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and J. Lo’s 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, amid the pandemic.

“I’m actually thrilled to be home, because I’m never home, so I’m making the best out of it,” the former baseball player said. “We’re playing wiffle ball, we’re playing chess, we’re playing checkers, we’re playing Monopoly, and for us to have dinner with the kids every day is like a dream.”

A-Rod even made a fun TikTok video with his two girls about which one of them he likes more. Although the dad of two didn’t answer the question directly, it was still great to see him talk about his daughters’ differences while they were in the room. From the clip, we learned that Natasha is always asking him for cash and Ella is the “most annoying.” Ha!

However, despite everything that’s going on in the world, A-Rod said coronavirus “makes you appreciate the little things in life and it makes you grateful for everything that we have.” Aww. “We’re healthy,” he gushed. “And we’re kicking along trying to do the best we can.”