Singer Jennifer Lopez is one of the many moms in America who is dealing with homeschooling their kids amid the coronavirus outbreak. Although it may look easy, the 50-year-old admitted it’s actually hard to teach her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Alex Rodriguez‘s daughters — Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 — about their subjects in school.

“I help with the homework. All four kids are doing virtual school right now and so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that,” she said during the Tuesday, April 7, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Honestly, I think we’re all like, ‘What is this?’ I’m not a teacher. And also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It’s a new math … It’s crazy. And so half the time I’m like, ‘OK. Yeah let’s look up that word. What does that mean?’ It’s been an experience for sure.”

Other than helping her kids with their homework, J. Lo admits it’s been “nice” to have some relaxing time at home. “I planned to take a little time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and World of Dance, which I just finished filming a few weeks ago,” she explained. “So it’s been nice so far. I don’t know if it goes on a long time, check with me in a month or two. I might be wanting to jump off the edge of the roof over there. But right now it’s kind of making lemonade out of lemons.”

While staying at home, Jennifer has been doing everything that she can to make sure her upcoming wedding to A-Rod, 44, is perfect. But there’s only so much she can do while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now,” she said about wedding planning. “Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates of anything like that.”

“We’re kind of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s just something we’re going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out,” J. Lo added.

We hope this all will soon be over.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.