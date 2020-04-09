Dad of the year! During a fun question and answer game, Alex Rodriguez revealed which one of his daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, is his favorite, and which one asks for the most money. While closing his eyes, A-Rod, 44, carefully thought about the questions. After taking a few seconds, the dad of two revealed he loves his kids equally even though Natasha is always asking him for cash and Ella is the “most annoying.” LOL.

However, as the game continued, A-Rod started to differentiate his kids even more. He pointed his finger to Natasha or Ella if they fit the description of the question. By the end of the game, fans learned the baseball star thinks Ella is more musically inclined, has a gorgeous room and is very funny. Natasha, on the hand, gets good grades in school, watches a lot of TV and can get away with more things than her sister. Who knew?!

A-Rod shares both of his children with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. He also helps girlfriend Jennifer Lopez raise her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. When the athlete got engaged to the World of Dance star, J. Lo, 50, said her kids were thrilled to have him as a stepdad.

“When we got engaged, they were super happy … they know there is nothing but love for them always,” she told People in December 2019. “We all just grow closer.” The singer also revealed that she would like to have more kids with her beau in the future. “I want to!” she gushed. “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!”

Being a parent is one of the greatest joys that the couple has ever experienced. “They made my life so much better [and] them being born led me in a different direction,” Jennifer said about the kids. “We try to raise [them] in a way that’s mindful of fulfilling our own dreams but also never being in a position where they’re not being guided by us or we’re not present in their lives … that’s a priority.”